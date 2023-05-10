WORLD
Trial over deadly Istanbul bombing begins in Turkey
ISTANBUL — The trial has begun of 36 people accused of a deadly bombing in central Istanbul last November, in which six people were killed and 99 injured, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. Fifteen of the defendants were in court in Istanbul Tuesday, including the alleged bomber, Ahlam Albashir. If convicted, she faces up to seven life sentences. She was allowed to postpone her defense until the next hearing because the indictment was not read to her in her native Arabic. The indictment claims the attack was the work of the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia group. Turkey regards the YPG as the Syrian arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency within Turkey.
Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A passenger on a Caribbean cruise has been arrested after a hidden camera with video of dozens of people, including children, was discovered in a public restroom, officials said.
Jeremy Froias was arrested last Wednesday in Puerto Rico and charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to court documents.
According to a criminal complaint filed in San Juan federal court, Froias boarded Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas in Miami on April 29 for a seven-day cruise. The ship was set to make land calls at Sint Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas before returning to Miami this past Saturday.
A day after the voyage began while the ship was in international waters, Froias put a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public restroom on the ship’s top deck between a surfing simulator and a bar, officials said. A day after that, another passenger spotted the camera and alerted the ship’s crew.
NATION
Press photographer arrested at protest over chokehold death
NEW YORK — A working photojournalist was among about a dozen people arrested at a protest over last week’s chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely.
Stephanie Keith was arrested Monday at the protest outside a Manhattan subway station and charged with disorderly conduct.
