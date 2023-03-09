WORLD
Chile: Attempted $32 million airport heist leaves two dead
SANTIAGO, Chile — An airport shootout in Chile’s capital killed a security officer and an alleged robber Wednesday in what authorities said was an attempted heist of more than $32 million in cash aboard a plane from Miami.
Around 10 heavily armed robbers were able to skirt security measures to reach the runway at the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, where a Latam airlines aircraft had $32.5 million in cash that was being transferred to an armored truck, Interior Subsecretary Manuel Monsalve said.
There was a shootout between the would-be robbers and security officials that killed an employee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGAC, as well as an alleged assailant.
The other robbers fled. Two burned vehicles were later found nearby.
“The brave action by the DGAC officials frustrated the robbery,” Monsalve said, noting that the would-be robbers were “highly organized” and “very armed.”
NATION
Murder sentence tossed over judge’s sentencing ‘conundrum’
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine supreme court overturned a murder sentence because a judge spoke about whether the defendant’s decision to go to trial reflected on whether he held remorse.
Superior Court Justice William Anderson’s comments about his sentencing “conundrum” represented a snag because defendants are not supposed to be punished for exercising their constitutional right to a trial, the supreme court said.
The judge imposed a sentence of 32 years — beyond the basic sentence of 25 years — based on aggravating factors, including lack of remorse.
The defendant in the case, Rayshaun Moore, was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside a nightclub in Bangor in 2020.
