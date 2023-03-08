WORLD
Caribbean sees tourism jump
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Tourists flocked to the Caribbean last year in numbers not seen since the pandemic began, with the Dutch Caribbean and U.S. territories like Puerto Rico surpassing even pre-pandemic visitor arrivals, officials said Tuesday.
More than 28 million people visited the region in 2022, a more than 50% jump compared with the previous year, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
“It’s clearly apparent that even in the face of the devastating blows delivered by the pandemic, as a region, we have responded with hope, strength and determination to prevail,” Kenneth Bryan, the organization’s chairman, said during a news conference
in Barbados.
Italy rejects any blame for deadly migrant shipwreck
ROME — Italy’s interior minister on Tuesday strongly rejected claims that government policies to discourage illegal migration played a role in a shipwreck off the nation’s southern coast in which at least 72 people died.
Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that assertions that “rescues were supposedly conditioned or even impeded by the government constitutes a grave falsehood that offends, above all, the honor and professionalism of our forces working daily in the sea, in particularly difficult scenarios.”
The body of a 3-year-old child was recovered Tuesday, the latest victim of the Feb. 26 shipwreck. The splintered remains of a wooden boat and dozens of bodies washed ashore near the town of Cutro. Survivors reported that the boat had set out from Turkey with about 180 people on board.
Eighty people survived, including many who swam ashore and some pulled from the water by local residents.
NATION
Connecticut sues firearm companies in ghost gun crackdown
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut on Tuesday sued four gun companies it accused of mailing illegal firearm parts with no serial numbers to an undercover state investigator, the latest legal filing by states and cities seeking to crack down on untraceable ghost guns.
Announcing the civil lawsuit, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong displayed AR-15 “80% lower receivers” that the companies sent to the investigator. The components can be used to make automatic and semi-automatic rifles.
“Ghost guns are an untraceable menace that exist for one reason — to evade law enforcement and registration,” Tong said.
