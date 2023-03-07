WORLD
Peru: Four soldiers drown in river
Four Peruvian soldiers drowned while trying to swim across a river in the Andes to reach a town where protests demanding the resignation of Peru’s president have turned violent, military officials said Monday.
Two soldiers also were missing and five suffering hypothermia following attempts to cross the Ilave River on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the ministry lowered its flag to half-staff to mourn
the deceased.
The soldiers were trying to get to the Puno region town of Juli to help secure the area following protests Saturday that turned violent and left five civilians injured and a police station and courthouse on fire.
The soldiers, based in the nearby town of Ilave, initially tried to cross the river using a bridge, but it was blocked by protesters, forcing the soldiers to try to swim across at another location in near-freezing temperatures.
The ministry blamed the deaths in part on the “hostile attitude” of the protesters who blocked the bridge.
Paris announces reopening of cathedral
PARIS — The reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024, less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said Monday.
The cathedral’s iconic spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.
“The return of the spire in Paris’ sky will in my opinion be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame,” he told the Associated Press.
The reconstruction itself started last year, after more than two years of work to make the monument stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it.
Authorities have made the choice to rebuild the 12th century monument, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, the way it was before. That includes recreating the 315 foot spire added in the 19th century by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc.
NATION
Car pulled from lake linked to 2008 missing person report
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A car recently pulled from an Arkansas lake had human remains inside and has been linked to a 2008 missing person report.
Authorities at the Arkansas Crime Lab are working to identify the body. The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported that his fish finding equipment indicated a possible submerged vehicle in Lake Hamilton on Feb. 22. Authorities using sonar confirmed the find on Feb. 28. Divers spotted skeletal remains in the car on Friday and authorities were able to raise the vehicle Saturday. A sheriff’s news release says the 2003 Ford Escape is linked to a 2008 missing person report filed with police in Hot Springs.
Falling ceiling panel narrowly misses rider at subway stop
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A passenger narrowly missed getting struck when a large ceiling panel came crashing to the platform at a Boston-area subway station.
Surveillance video shows the passenger stopping short as the panel comes down at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Harvard Station in Cambridge shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday, sending up a cloud of dust. The passenger pauses, then walks around it and toward a staircase. The panels can weigh as much as 25 pounds.
The aluminum panel fell about 10 feet MBTA interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said at a Friday news conference.
“I am extremely thankful and relieved that there were no injuries as a result of this accident,” he said.
The MBTA removed about 10 other panels at the station, which has 400 to 500 of them in total. The panels date to 1978 and the one that fell was wet and showed signs of corrosion, he said. The panels do not affect the structural integrity of the station.
