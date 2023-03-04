WORLD
Thousands march in Greece as anger builds over train deaths
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Thousands march in Greece as anger builds over train deaths
ATHENS, Greece — Protests have intensified in Greece days after the country’s deadliest rail disaster, as thousands of students took to the streets in several cities and some protesters clashed with police in Athens.
At least 57 people — including several university students — died when a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier just before midnight Tuesday. The government has blamed human error and a railway official faces manslaughter charges.
Friday night’s violence was not extensive, and the protests were otherwise peaceful. Clashes also occurred in Greece’s second largest city, Thessaloniki.
In Athens, riot police outside parliament fired tear gas and flash grenades to disperse a small number of protesters who hurled petrol bombs at them, set fire to garbage bins and challenged police cordons. No arrests or injuries were reported.
The protests called by left-wing and student groups were fueled by anger at the perceived lack of safety measures in Greece’s rail network.
NATION
Chicago-area officer pleads not guilty in beating
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer has pleaded not guilty to punching a 17-year-old boy during an arrest last summer that led to protests by members of the Arab American community.
Oak Lawn Officer Patrick O’Donnell’s plea to aggravated battery and official misconduct charges came Wednesday in Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago.
A grand jury indicted him last month, and his next court date is April 4.
The Cook County prosecutor’s office has said that Hadi Abuatelah was struck more than 10 times July 27 with a closed fist and that another officer knelt on the teen’s legs while both officers shouted commands, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.