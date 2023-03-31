WORLD
Egypt raises interest rates to curb inflation
CAIRO — Egypt’s Central Bank said it raised interest rates on Thursday as the embattled Middle Eastern country continues to battle surging inflation and a depreciating currency.
In an online statement, the bank’s monetary policy committee said the most basic lending rate, the overnight deposit rate, has increased from 16.25% to 18.25%.
The hike aims to ease spiraling inflation, with the annual figure reaching 32.9% in February, up from 26.5% in January.
Nearly a third of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures, and are struggling to keep up with rising prices, which have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The prices of basic items such as grains, meat, poultry, fish and fruit, have risen drastically over recent months.
Since the outbreak of the war in Europe, the Egyptian pound has lost more than 50% of its value against the dollar.
The currency slide accelerated after Egypt first announced it had reached a $3 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund last October. In exchange, Egypt’s Central Bank agreed to implement several economic reforms, including a shift to a flexible exchange rate.
To alleviate the hardship, Egypt’s government has set up markets selling basic goods for cheaper prices and increased public servants’ pay.
NATION
Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue
PHOENIX — The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed — and slightly amused — as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant.
“We were kind of upset but then more puzzled,” Puja Kalra said Wednesday. “What are they going to do with a spoon?”
She and her husband, Raman Kalra, say the spoon-snatching occurred sometime between late Friday and early Saturday. The 15-foot-tall spoon stood against the side of the building with the handle nestled in an opening of a roof parapet. Their surveillance camera caught two people appearing to manipulate the screws that held the spoon to a base and then taking off on a
“small motorbike.”
“They were so precise about it like they had done it before,” Raman Kalra said. “They just wiggled their way through and made sure the spoon was not damaged.”
The couple reported the theft to Phoenix police.
Sgt. Brian Bower confirmed officers were called and are investigating. No suspects have been identified.
Getting another spoon made, delivered and then installed would cost over $7,000, Raman Kalra said.
Dairy Queen is known for doling out plastic red spoons with their soft serve Blizzards.
