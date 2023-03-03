WORLD
Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank
JERUSALEM — Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot dead a teenage boy in the north of the occupied West Bank, the latest in a flare-up of bloody violence that has raged for months. The ministry says the 15-year-old was wounded with a live bullet in the back and died at hospital. Another teenager was hit with a gunshot in the back. The Israeli army has been conducting near-daily raids in Palestinian-controlled areas of the West Bank as violence that began last spring continued.
NATION
Authorities: Two children dead after Benton Harbor house fire
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two young children have died following an early morning house fire in southwestern Michigan.
Firefighters found the children, ages 3 and 4, inside the burning Benton Harbor home about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.
Their names were not released. Autopsies will be performed to determine their exact cause of death.
Three adults and four other children were able to flee the home before firefighters arrived. Some were being treated Thursday at an area hospital for injuries.
The state police fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Ex-Nevada bank teller sentenced for elder exploitation
ELKO, Nev. — A former Nevada bank teller who pleaded no contest to exploitation of an older person has been sentenced to jail and ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution after police say she spent the victim’s money on things for herself, including sex toys, dog toys, Halloween costumes and shoes.
A district judge in Elko sentenced 26-year-old Alexus Espitia on Wednesday to four to six years in prison, but suspended all but nine months of that as long as she serves it over the course of the next three years while she’s on probation, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.
