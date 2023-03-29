WORLD
Russia convicts father of teen who drew anti-war picture
TALLINN, Estonia — Officials say a Russian court has convicted a single father over social media posts criticizing the war in Ukraine and sentenced him to two years in prison. His lawyer and activists say the case was brought to the attention of authorities by his daughter’s antiwar drawings at school. The case of Alexei Moskalyov in the town of Yefremov, south of Moscow, has drawn international attention. But court officials say the 54-year-old Moskalyov fled house arrest overnight and wasn’t present for verdict.
Greece: Two held in alleged plot to attack restaurant
ATHENS, Greece — Two men accused of planning an extremist attack on a Jewish restaurant in central Athens and possibly other targets that would produce mass civilian casualties have been arrested on terrorism charges in Greece, police said Tuesday.
The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at police headquarters in the Greek capital, authorities said. A third man, who is not in Greece, was wanted for questioning and charged in absentia.
Government and police officials told the Associated Press that both detained suspects were of Pakistani origin. The officials asked not to be identified pending
official announcements.
NATION
Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after
prison release
WASHINGTON — A US Senate staffer remained hospitalized Tuesday after police say he was attacked leaving a restaurant in Washington this weekend by a man who had been released from federal prison a day earlier.
The suspect, Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to kill after Saturday’s attack. The federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press Neal had been released from a federal prison in Maryland on Friday.
Investigators believe the attack was random. The victim, Philip Todd — who works for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — told investigators he had never seen his attacker before and that Neal didn’t say or demand anything before he stabbed him.
He said Neal had appeared from around a corner and attacked him as he was walking with a friend.
Neal had been released after earning so-called “good time credit” as part of a bipartisan criminal justice overhaul known as the First Step Act that was signed into law by former President Donald Trump.
Police found Neal after officer saw a cell phone that was dropped at the scene. Court documents obtained by AP said Neal told officers he heard a voice “telling him that someone was going to get him” shortly before the attack.
Todd suffered a punctured lung and potential brain bleeding, according to court documents.
A defense attorney for Neal did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
