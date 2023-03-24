WORLD
Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK
Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK
BAJRAM CURRI, Albania — Thousands of young Albanians have crossed the English Channel in recent years to seek a new life in the UK. Their dangerous journey in small boats or inflatable dinghies reflects Albania’s anemic economy and a younger generation’s longing for fresh opportunities. In 2018, only 300 people reached Britain by crossing the channel in small boats. The number rose to 45,000 in 2022, in part because of arrivals from Albania, a country in southern Europe that is negotiating for membership in the European Union. Britain is attractive to Albanians because it has a better economy and higher-paying jobs than neighboring countries such as Greece or Italy. Many Albanians also have family ties in the UK.
NATION
Large asteroid coming close, but zero chance of hitting us
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An asteroid big enough to wipe out a city will zip harmlessly between Earth and the moon’s orbit this weekend, missing both celestial bodies.
Saturday’s close encounter will offer astronomers the chance to study a space rock from just over 100,000 miles away. That’s less than half the distance from here to the moon, making it visible through binoculars and small telescopes.
While asteroid flybys are common, NASA said it’s rare for one so big to come so close — about once a decade. Scientists estimate its size somewhere between 130 feet and 300 feet.
Discovered a month ago, the asteroid known as 2023 DZ2 will pass within 320,000 miles of the moon on Saturday and, several hours later, buzz the Indian Ocean at about 17,500 mph.
“There is no chance of this ‘city killer’ striking Earth, but its close approach offers a great opportunity for observations,” the European Space Agency’s planetary defense chief Richard Moissl said in a statement.
