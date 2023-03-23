WORLD
USGS: Earthquake strikes Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck northwestern Argentina on Wednesday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake, which was at a preliminary depth of
130 miles, struck the northwestern province of Jujuy at 1 p.m. local time around
91 miles from San Salvador de Jujuy, the provincial capital.
It was also felt in northern Chile, according to local media.
NATION
Wisconsin Legislature allows conversion therapy for patients
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature has taken the final step needed to stop Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from enacting a ban on the discredited practice known as conversion therapy.
Republicans who control the state Senate voted over the objections of Democrats Wednesday to effectively allow therapists and others to attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Republicans used a procedural move to freeze any future attempts through 2024 to ban conversion therapy. The Senate vote came after the Assembly took the same step earlier this month.
Senate Democrats argued that the discredited practice should be banned, not allowed to continue.
LGBTQ rights advocates have decried the scientifically discredited practice of trying to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality and traditional gender expectations as harmful, citing research suggesting the practice can increase the risk of suicide and depression.
Senate Democrats argued that the discredited practice should be banned. No Republican lawmaker spoke in favor of allowing conversion therapy before they all voted for it.
