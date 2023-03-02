WORLD
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift
WORLD
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare.”
NATION
Michigan State to restrict building access
Public access to most buildings at Michigan State University will be restricted at night, the school announced Wednesday, one in a series of security steps in response to the February shootings that killed three students and wounded five more.
Students, faculty and staff will need to use their campus ID cards to gain electronic access to buildings between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on weekdays, starting March 13, officials said. There will be exceptions for events typically open to the general public.
Michigan State plans to make it possible to lock 1,300 classrooms from the inside by the fall semester. Students, faculty and staff will also be required to complete “active violence intruder training” next fall.
“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” President Teresa Woodruff said. “These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”
