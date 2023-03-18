WORLD
Police believe suspected cop killer shot pizza employee, too
WORLD
TORONTO — A 16-year-old who allegedly killed two police officers before shooting his mother and then killing himself is believed to have shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier in the week, an official familiar with the matter said Friday.
Police said the teen shot the officers in the hall of his apartment early Thursday in Edmonton, Alberta, then struggled with his mother over the firearm before shooting her and killing himself.
On Sunday, someone walked into a Pizza Hut a block from the apartment and shot an employee who survived. An official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that police believe it is the same suspect. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Police said the male suspect in Thursday’s shooting previously received a mental health complaint that involved police. He did not have a criminal record, police said.
Authorities said the officers were called to a family fight but there was no indication that the call was high risk or dangerous or that the teen had a gun.
NATION
Trump to hold first 2024 rally in Texas this month
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump will be holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign later this month in Waco, Texas.
The rally will be held the evening of March 25 in a Republican state where he has a large following, increasing the chances of a packed house.
Trump spent the first months of his campaign mostly confined to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but has begun to make visits to early-voting states. On Monday, he took his first trip to Iowa, which will hold the Republican Party’s first nominating contest.
The rally plans come as Trump is facing a series of investigations, including one in New York that appears to be nearing its conclusion.
