WORLD
Sonko court appearance sparks unrest in Senegal’s capital
DAKAR, Senegal — Authorities forcibly removed Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from his car Thursday and escorted him to a court appearance, blocking his supporters from following him and sparking unrest in parts of the capital.
Police fired tear gas in several parts of Dakar to disperse protesters on the third day of demonstrations in support of Sonko, who finished third in the last presidential election and is seen as a leading contender in next year’s vote.
Some protesters set fire to buses belonging to Senegal’s national public transport company and targeted French shops. Unrest also was reported in the city of Thies, 42 miles east of the capital, as well as in the southern towns of Ziguinchor and Bignona and in Saint-Louis in the country’s north.
Sonko maintains his legal troubles are part of an effort by President Macky Sall’s government to derail his candidacy in the 2024 election.
Montenegro: President dissolves parliament ahead of election
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro’s president has dissolved parliament and paved the way for an early parliamentary election. President Milo Djukanovic issued a decree dissolving parliament on Thursday, three months after Montenegro’s last government fell in a no-confidence vote. Djukanovic is expected to set a date for the early election today. He is running for reelection in Montenegro’s presidential election on Sunday. Analysts predict the voting will not produce a clear winner and that the pro-Western incumbent will face one of several challengers in a runoff two weeks later.
NATION
Army investigating soldier’s death
FORT HOOD, Texas — The US military is investigating the death of a soldier at a Texas Army post that in recent years has struggled with homicide, suicide and sexual assault among its troops.
Fort Hood officials said Wednesday that Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, a combat engineer who spent
15 months with the 1st Cavalry Division, died on Monday. Officials at the military instillation 150 miles southwest of Dallas did not release further information about Basaldua Ruiz or the circumstances surrounding her death.
