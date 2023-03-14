WORLD
IS claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 9:52 am
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a bombing over the weekend at a cultural center run by the minority Shiite community in northern Afghanistan that killed one person and wounded eight people.
The Tabian center of the Hazaras in Balkh’s provincial capital, Mazar-e-Sharif, was struck on Saturday, during an event honoring local journalists.
The regional affiliate of IS — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban and has frequently targeted members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. IS attacks have also included Taliban patrols.
Jurors can’t agree on death penalty in NYC bike path attack
NEW YORK — A jury said Monday it could not reach a unanimous decision on whether to impose the death sentence on an Islamic extremist who killed eight people using a speeding truck on a popular New York bike path.
Jurors told a federal judge they were unable to agree on whether Sayfullo Saipov should live or die for the October 2017 attack. A unanimous verdict is required for a death sentence.
It was the first such trial since Democrat Joe Biden became president.
