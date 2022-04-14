WORLD
Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10
CAIRO — Authorities say a tourist bus has collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt and burst into flames, killing at least 10 people, including four from France and a Belgian. Five Egyptians were also killed. The crash happened on a highway about 27 miles south of the city of Aswan. That’s according to a statement from the provincial authorities. The bus was traveling to the Temple of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River. Along with the foreign tourists, five Egyptians were also killed in the crash. The statement says at least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium.
NATION
Wind whips destructive wildfires in New Mexico, Colorado
Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community in drought-stricken New Mexico. The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it was sparked, Tuesday. Village officials say evacuations have displaced close to 4,000 residents and Ruidoso schools remained closed, Wednesday. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations. Forecasters issued red flag warnings for a wide swath that included parts of New Mexico, Colorado and Texas as dry conditions continue to plague the region.
Five new large fires were reported, Tuesday, and nearly 1,600 wildland firefighters and support personnel were assigned to large fires in the southwestern, southern and Rocky Mountain areas, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary.
Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23 — certainly to stump for US House candidate Max Miller, his pick for the 7th Congressional District, and perhaps for US Senate or governor choices he is yet to make.
The county, a GOP stronghold, appears to have been at least the Trump team’s third choice.
