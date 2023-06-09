WORLD
Tens of thousands join Tel Aviv Pride parade
TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of people have marched in Tel Aviv’s Pride parade. It’s an annual celebration that turns the city’s seaside promenade into a boisterous festival of rainbow flags, pounding music and colorful costumes. It was the first time that Tel Aviv has held the parade since Israel’s new far-right government, which is stacked with openly anti-LGBTQ+ members, took office. Drag queens and shirtless men danced on floats as excited crowds of onlookers danced and snapped photos. Many of the rainbow flags were emblazoned with the Jewish Star of David. The festive scenes were a contrast to the tense and tightly secured pride parade held last week in Jerusalem, a conservative city just one hour’s drive away.
EU claims breakthrough in migration talks
BRUSSELS — European Union countries have made a breakthrough in migration talks, sealing agreement on a plan to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, the root of one of the bloc’s longest-running political crises. EU interior ministers clinched the deal late Thursday. Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered, most fleeing conflict in Syria. The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope. Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, whose country brokered the agreement, says the deal is “a historic step and a great success.”
NATION
Overwhelmed Florida animal sanctuary gets help
CANTONMENT, Fla. — Officials say animal control officers rounded up more than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed owner called for help. Escambia County Animal Control Director John Robinson says it took 3½ days to capture so many pigs on the 8-acre property used by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary. Robinson says the sanctuary operator called his agency last week saying: “I can’t take this anymore.” The sanctuary is located in the Florida Panhandle community of Cantonment near the Alabama line. Robinson says the pigs were being sent to farms and other new homes outside the county. The landowner has been cited with a $250 fine for zoning violations Tuesday.
