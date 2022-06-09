WORLD
Driver hits school group in Berlin
BERLIN — A man drove a car into a German school group in a popular Berlin shopping district, Wednesday, killing a teacher and seriously injuring nine people, authorities said. He was quickly arrested.
The man drove into people on a street corner, around 10:30 a.m., got the car back on the road and then crashed into a shop window about a block away, police said. The driver was apparently detained by passers-by and then arrested swiftly by a police officer near the scene.
Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spranger, said the woman killed was a teacher on a trip to the German capital with students from a secondary school in the central German state of Hesse.
Authorities spent hours working to determine whether it was a deliberate attack or an accident. On Wednesday evening, Spranger made it clear on Twitter that authorities now believe it was the former, describing it an “amok act by a psychologically impaired person.”
Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said 14 students from Hesse were among those who sustained injuries of varying severity, but didn’t give a total tally.
American-British actor John Barrowman, who was in a nearby store at the time, described the scene as “carnage.”
Police said the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lived in Berlin. Spranger said posters were found in the man’s car “in which he expressed views about Turkey.” She said there was “no claim of responsibility.”
NATION
Plea ends case over 1995 blaze that killed three firefighters
PITTSBURGH — A man accused of having set a Pittsburgh blaze that killed three firefighters more than a quarter of a century ago has entered a plea that carries a conviction but spares him further jail time while allowing him to continue to maintain his innocence.
Forty-four-year-old Gregory Brown Jr., who served 20 years of a life sentence before winning a new trial in the 1995 Valentine’s Day blaze, appeared in federal court, Wednesday, to enter an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty while maintaining innocence, acknowledging that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that US District Judge David Cercone, who had presided over the state court trial, 25 years ago, said it was a “just and reasonable” end to the case, which he said “deserves closure.” He told the packed courtroom that “It’s time to move on.”
Brown was originally convicted in Allegheny County and sentenced to life but won a new trial after arguing that prosecutors and a federal agent failed to turn over evidence that witnesses were offered money in exchange for their testimonies. The case was later turned over to federal prosecutors, who obtained an indictment on a charge of malicious destruction of property by fire resulting in death, a charge that could result in a life term.
