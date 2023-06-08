WORLD
Passengers evacuated from train after fire breaks out in Austrian tunnel
BERLIN — Austrian authorities have evacuated hundreds of passengers from a train in a tunnel after a fire broke out. Officials say around 50 people have slight injuries. Local authorities say the night train with up to 370 passengers on board was in the tunnel near Fritzens, east of Innsbruck in the Tyrol region, when the blaze started on Wednesday evening. The evacuation was completed by shortly after 11 p.m. and the fire was extinguished. The railway operator says that damage to the overhead wires was reported and that an automoible on a cargo car attached to the train from Innsbruck to Amsterdam apparently caught fire.
Kuwait’s election brings little change
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Voters in Kuwait have returned most of their lawmakers to parliament in the third election in as many years amid widespread frustration with an ongoing political gridlock. Results released on Wednesday show that 37 lawmakers kept their seats in the 50-member assembly. Authorities didn’t release an official turnout figure, which analysts had expected to be low. Kuwait is alone among Gulf Arab countries in having a democratically elected parliament that exerts some checks on the ruling family. But the ruling emir appoints the government and can dissolve the assembly at will. In recent years, gridlock between the appointed government and the assembly has prevented the enactment of even basic reforms in the small, oil-rich country.
NATION
Nevada’s GOP governor facing $1.7M penalty
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada’s Republican governor is facing an almost $1.7 million ethics penalty and possible censure for wearing his sheriff’s badge and uniform in campaign photos and on social media ahead of his election last year. Documents posted in advance of a June 13 hearing also recommend the appointment of an ethics compliance liaison to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office. That’s due to alleged violations of a state law barring public officers from using their positions to gain unwarranted advantage.
Lombardo’s office declined Wednesday to comment on the recommendation to the Nevada Commission on Ethics. But in documents, his attorneys call the proposed penalty unprecedented and say no state law says a sheriff can’t wear his uniform and badge in campaigning.
