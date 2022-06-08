WORLD
Spain takes first step towards battling prostitution
MADRID — Spain, one of the world’s leading markets for prostitution, is hoping to crack down on the practice by targeting people who financially exploit prostitutes, as well as those who buy their services.
On Tuesday, the lower house of parliament took the first step by admitting for debate a governing Socialist party proposal that would bring in fines for those who pay for prostitutes.
The bill would not make prostitution illegal but proposes prison terms of between three and six years, as well as fines, for pimps or procurers. It also proposes penalizing those who make money by knowingly providing premises or apartments for the practice of prostitution.
Prostitution is legal but greatly unregulated in Spain.
Accurate statistics are difficult to come by but a 2011 UN report said the country was the third biggest center for prostitution in the world, behind Thailand and Puerto Rico.
Prostitutes can be seen on certain city-center streets in most of Spain and roadside brothels, some of enormous size, are common throughout the country. Ads for prostitutes on the internet are also common.
NATION
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized
SALEM, Mass. — In the wiggle of a nose, a man partially covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem with red paint, police said.
Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m., Monday, to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke said, Tuesday. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.
An officer in the area spotted a man fitting witness descriptions of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Burke said.
The suspect, who was “going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested” according to a prosecutor, was held on $500 bail, at Tuesday’s arraignment.
“In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statute downtown was vandalized,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted Monday night. “I’m grateful to (Salem police) for their quick work apprehending the individual responsible. We’ll work to get the statue cleaned, as fast as a twitch of Samantha’s nose.”
Red paint on the upper half of the statue has already been cleaned off, Burke said.
The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials, in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.
