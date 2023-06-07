WORLD
Poland’s state media is criticized
WARSAW, Poland — An official with Poland’s state broadcasting authority says it has received multiple complaints over the way state media covered a huge anti-government protest. State broadcaster TVP played down the size and significance of the weekend protest led by main opposition leader Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Hundreds of thousands of people took part to make it possibly the largest demonstration in decades in Poland.
Organizers estimated that 500,000 people took part. The number is impossible to verify. But the march stretched for kilometers through the streets of Warsaw along the main route and down side streets. Protests were also held in other cities. TVP claimed that no more than 150,000 people took part and called it a “march of hate.”
Thailand cuts power to Myanmar border towns’ casinos
BANGKOK — A Thai state enterprise that has been exporting electricity to neighboring Myanmar has cut off power to two border towns with notorious casino complexes that allegedly host major organized crime operations. The towns host gambling and entertainment complexes developed by Chinese investors that are accused of being centers where people from other nations are tricked into taking jobs and then forced to help carry out Internet and phone scams. A police chief in Thailand’s neighboring Mae Sot district says power from Thailand’s Provincial Electricity Authority to the complexes was cut at midnight on Monday, but the casinos appear to be operating as normal using their own generators.
NATION
Reward offered for information on who killed endangered Hawaiian seal
HONOLULU — US authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on who killed a Hawaiian monk seal after one of the critically endangered animals was found dead on Oahu this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the female seal known as Malama was found on March 12 at Ohikilolo. That’s between Keaau Beach Park and Makua Valley. A post-mortem investigation found the cause of death to be “blunt force trauma.”
National experts on marine mammal radiology and forensics concluded the animal was intentionally killed. The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered seal species in the world. About 1,570 of the animals are in the wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.