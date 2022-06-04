WORLD
Two UN peacekeepers killed in sixth incident in Mali in two weeks
UNITED NATIONS — Two UN peacekeepers were killed, Friday, when their armored personnel carrier hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali in the sixth incident in less than two weeks targeting the UN mission in the West African nation that has faced a decade-long Islamic insurgency.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the device that killed the Egyptian peacekeepers and wounded one other was planted on a road outside the town of Douentza in the Mopti region.
Their APC was escorting a civilian convoy and was on its way from Douentza to Timbuktu when it hit the device, he said.
“The intent is to disrupt the lives of the Malian people, to disrupt transport, to disrupt security,” Dujarric said. “
It was the sixth incident in which a UN peacekeeping mission convoy was hit, since May 22, and the second fatal attack on a convoy this week, the UN spokesman said.
Mexican town suspends police chief accused of drug ties
MEXICO CITY — A town in Mexico fired a police chief who the US government publicly accused of aiding a drug cartel.
The mayor of the small town of Ameca, Jalisco, said, late Thursday, he had removed local police coordinator Severo Flores Mendoza.
Mayor Juan Valentín Serrano said he removed Flores Mendoza to remove any doubts, even though he thought he was doing a good job.
“I should be clear that this information took me by surprise, because up to now, the numbers and statistics on this issue (security) were acceptable,” Serrano wrote in his social media accounts.
The US government announced sanctions, Thursday, against Flores Mendoza, claiming the police official gave information to Mexico’s most violent and powerful gang.
The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, said Flores Mendoza gave the Jalisco Cartel law enforcement information “in exchange for bribes.”
NATION
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Biden administration, on Friday, set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation’s gasoline supply but reduce previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Environmental Protection Agency said it would set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons. But even as the new rules increased future ethanol requirements, the EPA retroactively reduced levels for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons, for 2021, reflecting the lower amount of ethanol produced and decreased sales of gasoline during a period when the virus led to a drop in driving.
Most gasoline sold in the US contains 10% ethanol, and the fuel has become a key part of the economy in many Midwest states.
