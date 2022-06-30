WORLD
Yemen car bomb targeting security official leaves six dead
SANAA, Yemen — A car bomb targeting a security official in the southern Yemen city of Aden has killed at least six people and wounded eight others. That’s according to Yemeni officials who say a car carrying explosives detonated, Wednesday, while the convoy of the official from a neighboring province was driving by. He was not seriously injured, but three of his guards were wounded.
NATION
Researchers warn beachgoers ahead of shark season
BOSTON — Great white shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region’s famous predators.
July tends to be when great whites appear in earnest as the cape’s waters warm, with sightings peaking from August through October, Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said during a news conference at the organization’s offices in Chatham, on Wednesday.
“Just know that large sharks are here,” she said. “They’re a constant presence from June to the fall.”
A great white sighting forced the temporary closure of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, on Tuesday.
Greg Skomal, a state marine biologist who has been studying the region’s great whites for decades, said the animals still tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape, where they feast on a flourishing seal population.
He advised beachgoers to be most vigilant when swimming off beaches where the shoreline quickly drops off into deeper waters.
