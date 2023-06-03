WORLD
Panama launches operation in Darien jungle targeting crime
NICANOR, Panama — Panama has launched a security operation along its shared border with Colombia to combat organized crime groups and migrant smugglers involved in record-setting migration through the perilous Darien Gap this year. Security officials said Friday that the “Shield” campaign is part of the agreement reached with the governments of Colombia and the United States in April to stop the flow of migrants through the border’s jungle-clad mountains. Panama will use previously US-donated helicopters to increase aerial patrols of the largely roadless region, but stressed that it was a Panamanian operation. The government will also send more special border police units into the area to try to root out the criminal gangs.
NATION
Construction workers injured as building partially collapses
A building under construction in New Haven, Conn., partially collapsed during a concrete pour, injuring eight construction workers, including two critically. But officials say there were no fatalities in Friday’s collapse. Officials say firefighters pulled six people from the building, including three who were partially buried, and two others made it out on their own. Fire Chief John Alston Jr. says the injuries include broken bones. Officials say a portion of second floor collapsed through the first floor and into the basement. Workers told officials the concrete was being poured faster than they could spread it, and it pooled too much and caused the collapse. Federal officials are investigating.
