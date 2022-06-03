WORLD
US sanctions Mexican police official for aiding drug cartel
MEXICO CITY — The US government announced sanctions, Thursday, against six people in Mexico, including a police official, for aiding the Jalisco drug cartel.
The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, says the police official gave information to Mexico’s most violent and powerful gang.
The office said Jalisco local police coordinator Severo Flores Mendoza “provides law enforcement information to CJNG in exchange for bribes.”
The sanctions also target Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon, allegedly a hitman for the cartel in the resort of Puerto Vallarta.
Nicaragua government laying waste to civil society
MEXICO CITY — Nicaragua’s Sandinista-controlled congress has cancelled nearly 200 nongovernmental organizations, this week, ranging from a local equestrian center to the 94-year-old Nicaraguan Academy of Letters, in what critics say is President Daniel Ortega’s attempt to eliminate the country’s civil society.
On Thursday, lawmakers from Ortega’s party and their allies voted unanimously — there were 14 abstentions — to cancel 96 organizations. That followed 83 more, on Tuesday. Since popular street protests turned against Ortega’s government, in April 2018, the government has cancelled more than 400.
NATION
Report: Space Command base change process was flawed
DENVER — The US Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the US Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public, Thursday.
The General Accounting Office found that, in March of 2020 — the month after Trump’s Colorado rally — the Air Force changed its procedure on selecting a permanent location for the headquarters of Space Command, which enables satellite-based navigation and troop communication and provides warning of missile launches.
The agency, known as GAO, determined the process fell far short of best practices it recommends for the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.