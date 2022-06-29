WORLD
Police: Carbon monoxide killed three tourists at Bahamas resort
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three US tourists found dead at a resort, in May. Authorities did not provide further details, on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation. The victims were a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida whose wife was hospitalized. The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma. It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.
NATION
Biden team strains in abortion fight
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top health official said, Tuesday, that “every option is on the table” when it comes to helping women access abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
But the gap between outrage over the ruling and the administration’s response appeared as wide as ever. Despite Democrats and activists pushing for swift and sweeping policies, Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra conceded that there’s “no magic bullet” to ensure abortion access.
