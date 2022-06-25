WORLD
Newcomer ousts longtime prime minister in Grenada elections
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A newcomer to politics has ousted Grenada’s longest serving prime minister in a tight general elections on the eastern Caribbean island. Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress party topped Keith Mitchell’s New National Party 52% to 48%. The incoming party won nine of 15 constituencies. Keith Mitchell became prime minister, in 1995, and served, until 2008, then won again, in 2018, in a landslide. The incoming prime minister is a 44-year-old attorney and former teacher who became leader of his party, in October. He has pledged to improve health care, decrease unemployment and poverty, build affordable housing and boost education.
NATION
60 rescued in Capitol Reef Nat'l Park after flood
Search and rescue crews evacuated about 60 people via helicopter, on Thursday, after flash floods blanketed southern Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park. A Wayne County, Utah, spokesperson told KSL that there had been no fatalities and visitors had only sustained minor injuries and lacerations from the incident. The flooding caused seven or eight vehicles to be damaged or destroyed. The flooding, on Thursday, washed out roads and stranded visitors and park rangers. Monsoon storms sweeping the southwest flooded parts of southern Utah and prompted a warning from the National Weather Service. Capitol Reef National Park is a the popular outdoor destination known for red rock cliffs and canyons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.