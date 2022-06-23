WORLD
Polio virus found in UK sewage samples; risk to public low
LONDON — Health officials in Britain warned parents, Wednesday, to ensure their children have been vaccinated against polio after the virus that causes the disease was found in London sewage samples in recent months.
The UK Health Security Agency said it believes the virus was “vaccine-derived,” meaning it came from someone who received the live polio vaccine abroad. That person would then have passed the virus to closely linked individuals in London, who shed the virus into their feces.
The UK stopped using the live oral polio vaccine, in 2004, and switched to an inactivated version.
NATION
17-year sentence sticks for man who killed woman on porch
DETROIT — A Detroit-area man who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch, in 2013, was given the same 17-year prison sentence, Wednesday, at a new hearing ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court.
Ted Wafer was convicted of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Renisha McBride in Dearborn Heights.
But about halfway through Wafer's prison term, the Supreme Court, in February, unanimously threw out the manslaughter conviction, saying he couldn't be punished twice for the same homicide.
Wayne County Judge Dana Hathaway said the prison sentence won't change: 15 years for second-degree murder, plus two years for using a gun during a crime, which Wafer has already served.
