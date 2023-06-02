WORLD
Russia bombards Ukrainian capital
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a pre-dawn missile barrage at the Ukrainian capital, killing three people, including a 9-year-old and her mother. It was the highest toll from a single attack on Kyiv over the past month. Officials say the barrage also damaged apartment buildings, schools and a children’s hospital.
A 33-year-old woman died as she and others waited to enter a locked air raid shelter, which left the group at the mercy of falling missile fragments. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 missiles, but falling debris wounded 16 people. The attack coincided with events scheduled in Kyiv to celebrate International Children’s Day.
Russia has kept up a steady barrage on the capital and other parts of the country in recent weeks as Kyiv readies what it says is a counteroffensive to push back Moscow’s troops, 15 months after their full-scale invasion. Kyiv was the target of drone and missile attacks on 17 days last month.
NATION
ASU to create a medical school
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortage of health care workers across the state. University President Michael Crow and the Arizona Board of Regents announced the plans for school, to be called ASU Health, at a meeting Thursday morning in Tempe.
The school will be in Maricopa County. The planned school is part of a wider initiative, AZ Healthy Tomorrow, that involves the state’s other major public universities, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University. The initiative’s goals include getting Arizona to reach the national average of doctors and nurses per capita and improving health care access for all residents.
