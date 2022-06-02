WORLD
At least 11 dead, 33 missing after Agatha’s hit on Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Agatha left at least 11 people dead and 33 missing in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca, where it set off flooding and landslides, Gov. Alejandro Murat said, Wednesday.
More than 40,000 people in the state have been affected, primarily along the coast and in the mountains just beyond, Murat said.
Agatha was the strongest hurricane since records have been kept to come ashore, in May, in the eastern Pacific.
It made landfall, Monday afternoon, on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages as a strong Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, but it quickly lost power moving inland over the mountainous interior.
Even as Oaxaca continued to search for the missing and clean up downed trees and flooded homes, Mexican officials were watching another large area of thunderstorms along the Caribbean coast of the Yucatan Peninsula that forecasters said could become a tropical storm, later this week.
NATION
Three killed as flames sweep through Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Three people were killed, Wednesday, when flames swept through an apartment complex in west Houston, officials said.
The fire struck the three-story building about 4 a.m., Wednesday, according to a Houston Fire Department statement. First firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the street level of the building and flames shooting from the roof.
Upon being told people were trapped in the building, firefighters did an initial search and found and removed the first victim. A partial collapse of the roof as the flames spread rapidly prompted firefighters to withdraw from the building.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, heavy construction equipment began demolishing the unstable ruins and two other victims were found, according to the department statement.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.