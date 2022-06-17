WORLD
Germany steps up calls to save energy as Russia announces cuts
BERLIN — Germany’s vice chancellor is stepping up an appeal for the country’s residents to save energy after Russia’s Gazprom announced significant cuts in natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline.
State-owned Gazprom announced, on Tuesday, that it was cutting gas flows through the undersea Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 40%, then, a day later, announced a further cut that brings the overall reduction to about 60%.
In both cases, it cited a technical problem, saying that Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering equipment that had been sent for overhaul. The German government rejected that reasoning, saying that maintenance shouldn’t have been an issue until the fall and the Russian decision was a political gambit to sow uncertainty and push up prices.
NATION
Bon voyage: Old subway cars float across New York Harbor
NEW YORK — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards.
When New York City put R-32s into service, in the mid-1960s, people called the shiny new train cars “Brightliners.” Over several decades, millions of people have traveled on R-32s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the New York City subway system, has removed all R-32s from the transportation network and replaced them with newly built R-179 train cars.
The R-32s are now being floated away to Jersey City, fated to be turned into scrap metal.
