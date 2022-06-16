WORLD
Venezuela’s Maduro meets Qatar’s ruling emir on Mideast trip
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met with Qatar’s ruling emir, on Wednesday, as part of a Mideast tour.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani posted a photo on social media of the two meeting, saying they “discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation between our two countries in various fields for the good and interest of our two friendly peoples.”
“We also exchanged views on the most prominent issues on the regional and international arenas,” Sheikh Tamim said.
Maduro offered a similar message on social media on his Doha visit.
“We work for the construction of the map of cooperation for the wellbeing of the Venezuelan people and for the union and brotherhood among nations,” he wrote.
Qatar is a major natural gas supplier and the host of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Maduro’s visit comes after he traveled to Iran for meetings over the weekend, including with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Maduro then went to the small, oil-rich nation of Kuwait, on Monday.
Maduro is on a Eurasia tour after President Joe Biden decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas, which began, last Thursday. His earlier stops included Algeria and Turkey.
Armed groups swarm through city in southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Dozens of heavily armed men swarmed through the Mexican colonial-era city of San Cristobal de las Casas, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, Wednesday, that one person was killed in confrontations between two gangs.
López Obrador said the confrontation involved “two groups that are fighting for control of a market” in San Cristobal. The dispute apparently involved the control of contraband sold in the market.
It was unclear if either of the groups were drug gangs. López Obrador claimed that 75% of homicides in Mexico “are related to confrontations between gangs.”
Powerful drug cartels, and their disputes for territory, have fueled much of Mexico’s persistently high homicide rate. There were over 34,300 homicides in Mexico, in 2021.
López Obrador said that in states where one gang is in undisputed control, there are few murders.
San Cristobal de las Casas was briefly taken over by Indigenous Zapatista rebels during their 1994 uprising. The southern city is popular among tourists.
NATION
47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota
HARRIS, Minn. — Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a southeastern Minnesota rest area, authorities said, Wednesday.
The cats discovered, Tuesday, were living in the car with their owner who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind, according to Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas.
“Unfortunately, with the heat yesterday he recognized that it was above and beyond what he was capable of at this time. And he let us help them out,” she said, noting that the owner had not left the cats alone.
The owner had been living with cats in the vehicle “for some time,” the Animal Humane Society said. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues.
The rest stop was on Interstate 35 near Harris, about 50 miles north of Minneapolis. Temperatures in the area climbed over 90 degrees, on Tuesday.
