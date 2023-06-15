WORLD
Guatemala sentences journalist
GUATEMALA CITY — A Guatemalan tribunal has convicted newspaper founder and editor José Rubén Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case, concluding a trial press freedom groups decried as a political persecution aimed at silencing a critical voice. The administration of Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei has been criticized internationally for backsliding on democratic principles and weaponizing the country’s prosecutors and courts to pursue perceived enemies. Giammattei has denied there was any political motivation. Zamora’s El Periodico newspaper published investigations about corruption in the administrations of Giammattei and his predecessors. Zamora’s work has been internationally recognized. The three-judge panel announced the verdict Wednesday.
Fire at India’s international airport in Kolkata
NEW DELHI — Airport officials say a fire at India’s major eastern airport hub in Kolkata filled the departure lounge with smoke and prompted the evacuation of travelers. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire late Wednesday was under investigation. Kolkata airport authorities say the minor fire was extinguished within a half-hour and normal operations were expected to resume quickly. Television images from earlier in the day showed the fire leaping out from a portion of the airport’s departure terminal. Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport is the largest hub for air traffic in eastern India.
NATION
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Pennsylvania’s plan for rebuilding a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia involves tons of small glass nuggets, each one about an inch wide and light as Styrofoam. Gov. Josh Shapiro won’t say how long it’ll take to get traffic flowing again, but he says union crews will work nonstop until the job is done. The plan is to fill the space where a gasoline truck fire destroyed an overpass with 2,000 tons of recycled glass recovered from landfills. Workers will pave over it to reopen the critical East Coast highway. After that, they’ll build another bridge to reroute traffic so they can remove the fill and reopen the underpass.
