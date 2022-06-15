WORLD
Brazil court approves home grown cannabis for medical use
BRASILIA, Brazil — A top court in Brazil, on Tuesday, authorized three patients to grow cannabis for medical treatment, a decision that is likely to be applied nationwide in similar cases.
A five-judge panel of the country’s Superior Court of Justice unanimously agreed that the three patients can grow cannabis and extract its oil for use in pain relief. Brazilian law currently limits the medical use of marijuana-derived products to imported goods.
Brazil’s health ministry is yet to regulate home cultivation of cannabis for medical use, which puts anyone doing it at the risk of arrest.
Judge Rogério Schietti said the top court’s panel acted because the government had failed to take a scientific position on the issue.
“The discourse against this possibility is moralistic. It often has a religious nature, based on dogmas, on false truths, stigmas,” Schietti said.
The Brazilian court’s decision follows protests in Brazil in favor of medical cannabis, on June 11.
NATION
West Texas city’s water taps go dry after main break
ODESSA, Texas — A West Texas city’s water system lost pressure after a break in a major water main, leaving tens of thousands of customers with dry taps, Tuesday.
Odessa’s water system’s 165,000 customers’ water taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the 24-inch main broke, late Monday afternoon, according to the city’s social media pages. Odessa Mayor Javier Joven declared a state of emergency and issued a boil-water notice for the system’s 165,000 customers that still had water, effective until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.