WORLD
Pakistan journalist apparently taken by police
KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani TV journalist was apparently taken by force by plainclothes police in the southern port city of Karachi, on Monday, drawing condemnation from a journalists union and human rights activists.
It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the apprehension of Nafees Naeem, who works for the Aaj News television as an assignment editor. His employer said several men in plainclothes took him into custody at a market near his home, threw him in a police vehicle and sped away. Naeem’s location after the arrest was unclear.
Although Pakistan’s government insists it supports freedom of speech, human rights groups often accuse Pakistan’s civil and military-backed security agencies and police of harassing and attacking journalists.
In a statement, Aaj News said: “If any person has acted against the law, legal action should be taken against them.”
Police said they were investigating.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered authorities to trace and recover Naeem, whose apparent arrest drew condemnation from Pakistan’s journalists union. They called on the government to take action against those responsible for the journalist’s disappearance.
NATION
Autopsy: Teen died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride, according to an autopsy released, Monday.
The report by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson’s death, in March, was an accident. Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando.
The autopsy showed that Sampson, who played football in the St. Louis area, weighed 383 pounds when he died. Sampson was in Orlando with a friend’s family for vacation and his size has been examined as a potential factor.
An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in Sampson not being properly secured.
Sampson’s parents have sued the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord, saying they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. The lawsuit said the defendants failed to warn Sampson about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride and that they did not provide an appropriate restraint system.
An attorney for the ride’s owner, Orlando Slingshot, has said the company is cooperating with state investigators into what happened.
