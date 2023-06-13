WORLD
France, Germany and Poland back Ukraine’s counteroffensive in a show of unity
PARIS — The leaders of France, Germany and Poland are meeting in Paris for talks focusing on military support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive and future security guarantees to be given to the country. The talks come ahead of a NATO summit in July. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda insist their countries will continue to support Ukraine as long as it will be necessary. They didn’t provide details about what future security guarantees for Ukraine would look like. Security guarantees are part of ongoing talks between NATO leaders to ensure that Ukraine does not come under attack from Russia again once the war is over.
Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake
QUITO, Ecuador — A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake. The incident last Friday has prompted a government investigation into the hospital. The woman’s son, Gilberto Barbera, says relatives left the coffin behind and rushed Bella Montoya back to the hospital in the central city of Babahoyo. Barbera says the incident gave everyone a fright. He also says that his mother’s condition remains serious. Ecuador’s Health Ministry says it’s investigating doctors involved in her case at the Martín Icaza Hospital. The ministry says a technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates.
NATION
Nashville sues over law letting Tennessee pick most of city’s airport board
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville officials have sued over a new Tennessee law that lets state leaders pick the majority of board members for the city’s international airport. The lawsuit Monday challenged one of several bills passed by Republican state lawmakers this year that target the left-leaning city. The city’s lawsuit argues that the overhaul of Nashville International Airport’s board violates the Tennessee Constitution’s home rule and equal protection clauses by handing six combined appointments to the governor and House and Senate speakers. It leaves two to the city mayor, who previously picked all seven members. Already, a panel of judges has blocked implementation of a new law that would cut Nashville’s metro council from 40 to 20 members.
