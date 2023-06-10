WORLD
Colombia government, largest remaining rebel group agree to 6-month cease-fire
HAVANA, Cuba — Colombia’s government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group have agreed to a six-month cease-fire during talks in Cuba, the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s. The government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, announced the accord at a ceremony in Havana attended by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, top guerrilla commander Antonio García and Cuban officials. The cease-fire takes effect in phases, goes fully into effect in August and then lasts for six months.
Extremists attack hotel in Mogadishu
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Witnesses and state media in Somalia say extremists have attacked a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, and security forces are responding at the site as some people remain trapped inside.
The Somali National News Agency reports that “many civilians” have been rescued from the Pearl Beach hotel as fighting continues Friday night. There is no immediate word on any deaths.
Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.
The Pearl Beach hotel is down the street from the Turkish Embassy and is popular with government officials.
NATION
Indiana ACLU challenges ‘human sexuality’ provision
INDIANAPOLIS — A new Indiana law’s provision barring teachers from providing instruction on “human sexuality” to students from pre-K through the third grade is unconstitutional and so vaguely written that teachers wouldn’t know whether they are complying with it, a federal lawsuit filed Friday argues.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana’s lawsuit targets a portion of a new law that also requires schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school, but it does not challenge the pronoun and name change notification provision.
Republican lawmakers approved the law this year during a session that targeted LGBTQ+ people in the state. It is due to take effect July 1 after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law in May.
