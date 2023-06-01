WORLD
Chile closes state copper smelter
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s state-owned copper mining giant Codelco has shut down its Ventanas copper smelter after decades of polluting Quintero Bay with toxic gases and turning it, along with 15 other companies, into an environmental “sacrifice zone.” During a formal ceremony held in Puchuncaví, images of flames from the smelter’s furnace were shown gradually diminishing until they were fully extinguished, marking the closure of the copper smelter, 59 years after its founding. A Codelco refinery will continue to operate at the site. The latest mass intoxication by pollution in the region took place only a week ago and affected nearly 100 students who suffered intoxication due to the poor air quality.
Niagara Falls tourist attraction Marineland facing charges over care of its black bears
NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Ontario has charged the Niagara Falls, Ontario, tourist attraction Marineland over the care of its black bears.
The Ministry of the Solicitor General said Wednesday charges were laid out on Tuesday.
“Marineland of Canada, Inc. in Niagara Falls, Ontario, has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with an order related to the care of American Black Bears,” said Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the ministry.
Marineland has previously said it treats all its animals well and exceeds the standards of care as prescribed under the law.
NATION
Activists arrested after their
fund bailed
out protestors
ATLANTA — Police have arrested three key organizers supporting people protesting Atlanta’s proposed police and fire training center, which opponents call “Cop City.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its agents and Atlanta police on Wednesday arrested three officers of the group that runs the Atlanta Solidarity Fund.
The fund has bailed out protesters and helped them find lawyers. Charged with money laundering and charity fraud are 39-year-old Marlon Scott Kautz of Atlanta; 30-year-old Savannah D. Patterson of Savannah; and 42-year-old Adele MacLean of Atlanta. Opponents say it’s an “extreme provocation” to arrest leaders of a bail fund. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says they’re part of a criminal organization.
