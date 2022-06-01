WORLD
Canada to temporarily decriminalize certain drugs in BC
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canada is allowing the province of British Columbia to try a three-year experiment in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs. It hopes to help stem a record number of overdose deaths by easing a fear of arrest by those who need help. The policy announced, Tuesday, by federal officials doesn’t legalize the substances, but Canadians in the Pacific coast province who possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use will not be arrested or charged. It takes effect, Jan. 31, and applies to drug users 18 and over and include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
“Stigma and fear of criminalization cause some people to hide their drug use, use alone, or use in other ways that increase the risk of harm. This is why the Government of Canada treats substance use as a health issue, not a criminal one,” tweeted Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.
Alissa Greer, an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University who has a doctorate in public health, said a regulated decriminalization of drugs could help lessen overdose deaths.
5th judge sought to oversee Haiti presidential slaying case
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A judicial official tells The Associated Press that Haiti’s government has nominated a fifth judge to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil spoke with the AP, on Tuesday. It’s not yet clear whether Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire will accept the nomination. Wesser could not be immediately reached for comment. His appointment comes as the investigation, into the July 7 shooting at the former president’s private home stalls amid a high turnover of judges.
NATION
Man found dead near disc golf course
LARGO, Fla. — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a suburban disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators. The Largo Police Department said in an email, Tuesday, that the unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved.” No other details of the man’s death were immediately released. Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of
St. Petersburg.
Alligators are found almost everywhere in Florida where there is any kind of water. The wildlife commission says there have been no fatal alligator attacks in Florida since 2019, although people and animals have been bitten from from time to time.
Wildlife officials stress that no one should approach a wild alligator or feed them, because the reptiles then associate people with food. This can be more problematic in populated areas such as apartment complexes where people walk dogs and have small children.
Alligators were once considered endangered animals in Florida but have since flourished and can be found almost anywhere in the state. They feed mainly on fish, turtles, snakes, and small mammals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.