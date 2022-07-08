WORLD
Soldiers find men kidnapped in Mexico by killer of Jesuits
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors said Thursday that soldiers found two men who were kidnapped, in June, by a drug gang boss who is alleged to have gone on to kill two Jesuit priests and a tour guide.
One of the two brothers was dead when authorities found them in the mountains of the northern state of Chihuahua. The discovery raised the death toll in the bloody rampage blamed on the gang boss to four.
During an air and ground search in the remote mountains of the Sierra Tarahumara, troops found the pit where the gang buried one brother, Paul Berrelleza Rábago. They then found his brother, Jesús Armando, alive in the mountains.
Prosecutors said the dead brother had been shot, abducted along with his brother, and their house burned down at the start of a rampage by fugitive suspect José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias El “Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.”
NATION
Federal judge rules against inmate injured in escape attempt
DOVER, Del. — A federal magistrate has ruled in favor of a former Delaware prison guard who was accused of assaulting and using excessive force against an inmate following a failed escape attempt.
The judge ruled, Thursday, that Cary Green had failed to prove claims of excessive force, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Phillip Poorman.
The ruling came in a lawsuit that was filed by Green in state court, in 2019, and later moved to federal court.
Green suffered several broken bones and was knocked unconscious when a makeshift rope made of bed sheets failed to hold his weight and he fell from the roof of a building at Howard Young prison in Wilmington, in 2017. Green claimed he was forced into the escape plot by his cellmate, Gerald Nash.
