WORLD
French president reshuffles Cabinet
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron rearranged his Cabinet, on Monday, after losing his parliamentary majority, and called on his new government to “stand strong” amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and “transform” the heavily indebted French economy.
The new government includes familiar faces from Macron’s centrist alliance and the center-right, but none from the far-left and far-right parties that are now the main opposition forces in France’s National Assembly.
At a Cabinet meeting after the announcement, Macron urged ministers to “stand strong in the context of a war that has a profound impact on many things. I think it wasn’t sufficiently taken into account in France’s public debate.”
NATION
Game and Fish staff rescues young bald eagle in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After watching the strange behavior of a youngster, residents on the Forest Highlands golf course decided to make a call for help.
But it wasn’t a human they were worried about. It was a young bald eagle.
And the Arizona Game and Fish Department took care of the problem.
According to Raptor management coordinator Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, the eaglet had gotten itself out of the nest atop a ponderosa pine and was perched on a lower branch of the same tree.
It appeared to be near fledgling age — not quite ready to fly, but not in any danger either.
Jacobson said adult eagles will continue to feed juveniles outside the nest and this one was in a good spot high in the tree. Jacobson asked the calling residents to monitor the bird.
