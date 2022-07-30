WORLD
Spain registers monkeypox death; media say it’s a first
MADRID — Spain, on Friday, reported the death of a person from monkeypox, which Spanish media said was a first for the European Union nation.
In its latest report on the virus, Spain’s Health Ministry said 120 people had been admitted to the hospital so far with monkeypox and one had died. Spain’s state news agency Efe and other media outlets said it was the country’s first monkeypox death.
The ministry gave no further details regarding the death. It said Spain had 4,298 people infected with the virus. Of that, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men. Of the total, only 64 were women.
Experts suspect that monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were ignited by sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.
Children, woman killed when tractor, flatbed trailer overturn
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. — A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania, on Friday, killing a woman and three children.
Pennsylvania state police said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m., in Lower Chanceford. The tractor driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it and the trailer to overturn.
The four victims were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Eleven other children were riding in the trailer and many of them were injured. They were taken to hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
