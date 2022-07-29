WORLD
Spain to women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach
WORLD
MADRID — Spain’s government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing suits: Don’t be.
The government’s Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign, Thursday, encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to the social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.
A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colors in bathing suits on a beach. The slogan is: “Summer belongs to us, too.”
In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like.”
NATION
Inmates sue prison system
BOSTON — Inmates in Massachusetts have filed a class action lawsuit challenging the state prison system’s solitary confinement policies.
The three inmates at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole — Emmitt Perry, Carlos Bastos, and Soksoursdey Roeung — say in a lawsuit filed in state court, last Friday, that they’ve been subjected to a combined 23 years of solitary confinement in the prison’s disciplinary unit.
They argue the state Department of Correction is violating state law by keeping them and other prisoners in the disciplinary unit for up to 10 years.
The inmates also complain they receive inadequate meals, have restricted access to canteen, telephone calls and visits and reside in “parking space-sized” cells for 23 hours a day most of the week.
