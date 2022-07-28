WORLD
Israeli army says Hamas is rebuilding Gaza capabilities
EREZ MILITARY BASE, Israel — The Israeli army said, on Wednesday, that Hamas has rebuilt some of the capabilities that were damaged during last year’s Gaza war, including three new tunnels and a series of weapons manufacturing and storage sites.
The army published aerial imagery and maps showing what it said are tunnels, weapons factories and arms depots. It said the installations were near al-Azhar University in Gaza City, a Pepsi factory, mosques, United Nations facilities and hospitals elsewhere in Gaza.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the army’s claims are ’”pure lies and fabrications.”
Jailed UK-born environmentalist released on furlough in Iran
LONDON — Morad Tahbaz, a UK-born environmentalist who has been jailed in Iran for more than four years, has been released on furlough, the British government said, Wednesday.
The Foreign Office said Tahbaz has been allowed to leave Evin Prison and is at his family’s home in Tehran. The 66-year-old wildlife conservationist is one of several people holding both Iranian and Western citizenship imprisoned by Iranian authorities over allegations of espionage. The West says the charges are a sham and claims Iran uses dual-national prisoners for political leverage.
NATION
Cyclists arrested for assault, disrupting traffic in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five bicycle riders have been arrested in a North Carolina city for disrupting traffic, and police said one of the cyclists was accused of assault.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet, on Tuesday, that the five cyclists — ages 39, 29, 19, 17 and 15 — have been charged with reckless driving, The Charlotte Observer reported.
The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest, according to police. The tweet also said a parent of the 15-year-old was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It’s the second time the teenager has been arrested for driving recklessly and disrupting motorists, CMPD said.
On March 31, four juvenile cyclists “riding erratically” were arrested after a driver accused them of assaulting him and stealing his car. A car collided with the cyclists, and when the driver got out to check on one of them, the group beat him up and took his car and personal items, according to a police report.
