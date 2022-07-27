WORLD
UK’s Johnson gives Churchill award to Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award, drawing comparisons between the two leaders in times of crises.
Zelenskyy accepted the award by video link during a ceremony at Johnson’s London office that was attended by members of the Churchill family, Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and Ukrainians who have received training from British soldiers.
Johnson recalled how Zelenskyy confirmed, on Feb. 24, that Russia had invaded, adding: “In that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill’s challenge, in 1940.”
Zelenskyy thanked Johnson and Britain for their support.
The two men have formed a close relationship since Johnson became the first Western leader to visit Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said he was saddened when Johnson quit as Conservative Party leader after months of ethics scandals.
NATION
Brown bear killed in Alaska
SITKA, Alaska — A bear going through trash has been killed by authorities in Sitka, a community that experienced a record number of bear incidents, last year.
The weekend shooting of the male brown bear by Sitka police was the first bear shooting this year in the southeast Alaska city, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported. Last year, 14 bears were killed in and around Sitka, which the newspaper reports was a record for the community.
Steve Bethune, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said four shots were fired, at least two of which hit the bear.
Police received a call about a bear around 11:40 p.m., Saturday. By the time Bethune arrived around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers had killed the animal, he said.
