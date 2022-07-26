WORLD
Albania’s ex-president takes over his old political party
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s former President Ilir Meta has taken over the leadership of his old political party pledging to fight government corruption through referendums. Meta, who was replaced, Sunday, by new President Bajram Begaj, was elected, Monday, as leader of a committee to re-organize his old left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration party, or LSI, into a re-named the Party of Freedom. The move followed Meta’s passionate speech against the Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Edi Rama. While serving as president, Meta often clashed with the ruling Socialists, blocking the nominations of ministers and vetoing legislation.
‘Earliest animal predator’ named after David Attenborough
LONDON — A fossil of a 560-million-year-old creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, has been named after the British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough. Scientists said, Monday, they believe the specimen, named Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. It is related to the group that includes corals, jellyfish and anemones. Phil Wilby, a paleontologist at the British Geological Survey, said the predator predates most modern animal groups like jellyfish that appeared, 540 million years ago, in the Cambrian explosion. The fossil was found in Charnwood Forest, near Leicester in central England, where the 96-year-old Attenborough used to go fossil hunting.
NATION
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her
DALLAS — Authorities say a 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport before an officer shot and wounded her. Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that the woman was dropped off at the airport, Monday morning, walked inside and entered a bathroom. He says she emerged wearing clothing she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots. Garcia says an officer nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody. Police say the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A spokeswoman for Love Field, which is one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s two major airports, said, early Monday afternoon, that airport operations were suspended and would resume once police finished investigating. The Transporation Safety Administration tweeted at around 2 p.m., that normal security checkpoints had resumed.
Swimmer injured by Hawaiian monk seal with pup in Waikiki
HONOLULU — A swimmer at a beach in Waikiki was injured after encountering an endangered Hawaiian monk seal with a young pup. Hawaii Marine Animal Response says their workers witnessed a swimmer come into contact with the mother monk seal known as Rocky, on Sunday morning. The nonprofit organization says in a statement that the seal gave birth to the pup about two weeks ago on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Hawaii Marine Animal Response have been monitoring the pair and warn people to stay away. The shoreline where the seals live is roped off, and beachgoers are told of the dangers of getting too close to the nursing mother.
