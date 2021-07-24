WORLD
Slovenia PM accuses EU official of lying
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Janša on Friday accused a European Union official of being a liar in the wake of the publication this week of an annual report on adherence to the rule of law in the bloc that highlighted democratic challenges in the Balkan nation.
The European Commission’s report said media freedom and pluralism have been deteriorating and pointed out online harassment and threats against journalists. The EU’s executive arm was also concerned by the government’s refusal to finance the state-run Slovenian Press Agency, or STA, for 2021.
European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, who is from Slovenia, has been accused by Janša of acting against Slovenia’s interests after he said there were concerns with the respect of the rule of law in the country of just 2 million people nestled between Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Italy.
Three deaths in western Wisconsin investigated as homicide
WEST SALEM, Wis. — Workers discovered three bodies early Friday at the entrance to a quarry in far western Wisconsin, and authorities said they are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called the deaths a “targeted act” but declined to tell reporters how the three died, WXOW-TV reported.
Wolf said the bodies were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. by two workers of the Milestone Quarry near West Salem, about 14 miles northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.
He said authorities are working to identify the victims and that autopsies will be conducted. No vehicles were at the quarry when the bodies were found.
State sturgeon biologist resigns following investigation
CHILTON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s former top sturgeon biologist has resigned and has been fined for lying to investigators looking into the illegal processing of sturgeon eggs into caviar.
Ryan Koenigs earlier pleaded no contest to resisting a conservation warden in Calumet County. He was fined $500 in court Thursday, WLUK-TV reported.
Koenigs resigned from the Department of Natural Resources Thursday morning, according to his attorney.
The criminal complaint alleges Koenigs’ statements in an in interview last year didn’t match phone records and other DNR documents.
