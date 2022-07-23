WORLD
Former Albanian leader Sali Berisha barred from the UK
TIRANA, Albania — Former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha said, Friday, that the United Kingdom has barred him from entering the country, citing his involvement with organized crime and corruption.
The British Embassy in Tirana tweeted, Thursday, that “the UK has taken disruptive action against several Albanian individuals with ties to criminality and corruption.” The embassy did not name the people targeted.
Berisha, the leader of Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party, said Britain’s home secretary notified him in a letter that he described as confidential. He said he decided to make his travel ban public himself.
Fighting corruption and organized crime has been post-communist Albania’s Achilles’ heel, which has strongly affected the country’s democratic, economic and social development.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also barred Berisha for entering the United States more than a year ago for alleged corrupt acts during his time as prime minister.
NATION
Montana tribe sues US agency over policing and jail space
BILLINGS, Mont. — A southeastern Montana tribe has filed a federal lawsuit against the Interior Department and its Bureau of Indian Affairs, saying the US is not complying with its treaty obligation to provide adequate law enforcement services on the Northern Cheyenne
Indian Reservation.
The lawsuit filed, Tuesday, in Billings argues the federal government does not provide enough federal law enforcement officers, drug investigators, missing persons investigators or jail space even though violent crime has increased on the reservation, The Billings Gazette reported.
“Public safety on-reservation is severely compromised due to the lack of meaningful BIA law enforcement presence in our communities,” Northern Cheyenne Tribe President Serena Wetherelt said in a statement.
She added: “Officers often respond to 911 calls too late and even when they do show up, they frequently fail to make reports, secure crime scenes, or arrest people who are actively committing crimes.”
The officers also lack of understanding of tribal and federal law, which leads to suspects not being charged or prosecuted, the lawsuit said.
Reports of violent crime on the reservation increased 50% from 2019 to 2020 and does not include crimes that went unreported, the lawsuit said.
The Interior Department declined, Friday, to comment about the lawsuit, spokesperson Tyler Cherry said.
The tribal government has asked for help since at least 2018 and on its own hired two former BIA officers and a former BIA corrections officer to create a tribal investigations agency, The tribe is seeking at least $1 million in restitution for the money spent on those officers, the lawsuit said.
