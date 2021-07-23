WORLD
Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued after boat sinks
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say 36 migrants were rescued late Thursday after a sail boat was stranded in high winds and sank off the island of Crete, while a search continues for people feared missing.
The coast guard said an air force helicopter picked up five of the rescued passengers and took them to the nearby island of Karpathos, while the others were transferred to a passing cargo ship.
Some of the people rescued were pulled from the sea and others from the sinking sail boat, the Greek coast guard said.
Survivors reported that about 45 people had been on board the boat, the agency said, lowering the initial estimate from 60 passengers.
Greece is a major transit point for illegal immigration into the European Union. The number of people arriving without authorization has fallen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of tougher border policing practices.
Fighting among prison gangs in Ecuador
QUITO, Ecuador — Rival gangs of inmates fought in two prisons in Ecuador, killing at least 22 people and injuring about 80, authorities said Thursday.
Violence broke out on Wednesday in the main prison in the city of Guayaquil as well as the Latacunga prison in central Ecuador, according to prison authorities.
Nine police officers and 70 prisoners were injured in the fighting. Police have regained control of the prisons.
Police said on Twitter that there had been an escape attempt at the Latacunga prison, but that 65 prisoners were recaptured.
NATION
Chicago police officer involved in gambling ring sentenced
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police officer was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison for his part in an international gambling ring that also involved a small-town mayor.
US District Judge Virginia Kendall said the actions of Nicholas Stella, 43, implied he was above the law and rejected his lawyer’s request that his sentence be limited to time served. Kendall noted Stella was accused of throwing away his cellphone before federal agents could seize it and was arrested for physically attacking his girlfriend at a suburban Chicago casino while free on bond earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.