WORLD
Report: UK clearly overwhelmed by surge in migrant crossings
LONDON — An independent inspection has found that Britain’s response to the increase in migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats is poor and officials are clearly overwhelmed. The review by the chief inspector of borders and immigration was published, Thursday. It was among critical reports published this week on the British government’s handling of the migrant crisis. Authorities have been struggling to cope with increasing numbers of people fleeing countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq to seek asylum and better opportunities in the UK. About 15,100 people have reached British shores since the start of the year after crossing the English Channel from France in unseaworthy vessels like rubber dinghies.
NATION
Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The top US Air Force general in the Middle East warned, on Thursday, that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies as tensions rise — assaults that could lead to a new Mideast escalation.
Speaking to journalists before stepping into his new role at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with responsibility for military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and across the region, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich also expressed fears over Russian and Chinese influence taking hold as superpowers vie for economic and military influence in the Middle East.
For instance, he said, recent US intelligence that Iran is preparing to send Russia armed and unarmed drones to use in its war on Ukraine “is not a surprise … but it’s concerning.”
