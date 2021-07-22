WORLD
Belarus: Move to shut top journalist association
KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Belarus moved Wednesday to outlaw the country’s leading journalists’ association, part of a sweeping crackdown on independent media and civil society activists in the ex-Soviet nation.
The Justice Ministry asked the country’s highest court to shut the Belarusian Association of Journalists, or BAJ, over alleged flaws in office lease documents. BAJ said it couldn’t provide the necessary documents to respond to the complaints because its headquarters have been sealed since a police raid last week.
Russia launches lab module to ISS
MOSCOW — Russia on Wednesday successfully launched a long-delayed lab module for the International Space Station that is intended to provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew.
The launch of Nauka, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module, had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. It was initially scheduled to go up in 2007.
NATION
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using slur
TARRANT, Ala. — A white city leader captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting said he won’t apologize, and might run for mayor. Others are calling for his resignation.
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the word Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor, Wayman Newton, had said during an earlier private meeting.
